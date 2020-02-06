Dell (NYSE:DELL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.54.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. Dell has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,787,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,283,819 shares of company stock valued at $67,264,601. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.