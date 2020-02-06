Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $385,050.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 3,334,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,882. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Nomura cut their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

