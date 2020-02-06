DDD Partners LLC Acquires 712 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

