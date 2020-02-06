DDD Partners LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

