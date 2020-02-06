DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,819. The stock has a market cap of $905.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

