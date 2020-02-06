Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 195,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,916. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

