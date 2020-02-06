Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,063,000 after buying an additional 194,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 188,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

