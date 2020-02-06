Damien Mcdonald Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00.
Shares of LIVN opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
