Damien Mcdonald Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

