Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

