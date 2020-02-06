Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 914.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,826 shares of company stock worth $8,453,263. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

