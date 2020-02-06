Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,283 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $74.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.