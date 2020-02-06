DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.05932042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

