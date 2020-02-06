Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,541,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 783,494 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $3.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $133,790.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.