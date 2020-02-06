Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUBI. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CUBI traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 130,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.