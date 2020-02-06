Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Cummins stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 1,127,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

