CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 76,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 858,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

