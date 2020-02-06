Cryptopay Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.85 or 0.05950817 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

