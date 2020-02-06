Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. 1,951,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,238. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Crown has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

