Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.54. Crown also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of CCK traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. Crown has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

