CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $12,471.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008827 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000479 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

