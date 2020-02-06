Creditbit Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Creditbit token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $9,770.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 125.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

