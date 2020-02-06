CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.12), approximately 40,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 103,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

