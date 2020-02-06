Cowen Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $105.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

