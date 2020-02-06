Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.36. 42,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,257. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,270 shares of company stock worth $42,624,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

