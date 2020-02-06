CoTrader Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $438,985.00 and approximately $78,218.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.05949363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024228 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

