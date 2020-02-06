Costco Wholesale Co.’s January Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 6.6% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,172. The company has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

