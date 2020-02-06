Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CLDB stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Cortland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $39,720.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

