Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.00 ($1.42) and last traded at A$2.01 ($1.43), approximately 406,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.02 ($1.43).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.