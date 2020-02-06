Comparing MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) & The Competition

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MetroCity Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

0.0% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MetroCity Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares Competitors 3571 8768 6030 368 2.17

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 209.98%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million $44.72 million 9.06 MetroCity Bankshares Competitors $1.48 billion $253.43 million 12.72

MetroCity Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares Competitors 21.94% 10.57% 1.19%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares competitors beat MetroCity Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.