CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

CVLT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

