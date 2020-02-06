Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Pivotal Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COLM. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.57.

COLM stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. 429,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $36,477,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

