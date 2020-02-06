Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,274,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.