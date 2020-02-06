Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE CL opened at $75.73 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

