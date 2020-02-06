Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

