Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Shares of CCOI stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $74.46.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
