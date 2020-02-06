CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Up 10.1%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.98, approximately 5,729,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,409,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,657,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,284.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 411,383 shares during the last quarter.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.