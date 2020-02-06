CNX Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

CNXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNXM opened at $14.82 on Thursday. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

