Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $1,898,952.85 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 1,303,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

