Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.15, 2,825,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,581,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 241,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

