Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

NYSE CI traded up $5.23 on Thursday, hitting $211.71. 2,110,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

