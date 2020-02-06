CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. CIELO S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

