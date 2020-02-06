CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,123 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,048% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.
Shares of CCC stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
