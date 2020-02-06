CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,123 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,048% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

