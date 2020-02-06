Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Chubb (NYSE:CB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $182.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. 3,100,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 219,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

