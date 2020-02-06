CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.42. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 41,026 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. Research analysts predict that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.69% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

