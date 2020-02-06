Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.71.

CHKP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,075. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

