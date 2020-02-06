Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $783.17 million, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

