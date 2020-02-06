Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, approximately 30,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.