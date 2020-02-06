Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Buys $14,998.10 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy L. Moore bought 3,614 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $14,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,830.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerus stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

