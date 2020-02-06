Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.43, 2,504,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,105,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.
Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.