Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.43, 2,504,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,105,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.