Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10,397.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 193,075 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 179,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 2,504,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38 and a beta of 1.59.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

