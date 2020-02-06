Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61 EPS.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 35,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

